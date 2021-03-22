Haseley (groin) could get into a game within the next few days, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's been less than three weeks since Hasely was diagnosed with a moderate right groin strain, an injury which was expected to keep him out for four weeks. While he's seemingly ahead of schedule, there's still no guarantee he avoids a trip to the injured list to start the year given his lost buildup time. There's also no guarantee he finds himself at the front of a crowded pack of mediocre options in center field for the Phillies, though he's at least apparently back in the mix.