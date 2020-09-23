site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-adam-haseley-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haseley is not starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Haseley is hitting just .222/.241/.222 over his last eight games. He'll sit for the second straight contest, with Scott Kingery starting in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read