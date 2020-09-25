site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not starting Friday
Haseley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays
Haseley has a .269/.361/.327 slash line in September and finds himself on the bench for the third straight contest. Scott Kingery receives another start in center field for the Phillies.
