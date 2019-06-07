Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not starting Friday
Haseley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Haseley started the last two games in center field after being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, and went 2-for-7 with one double, one run and one RBI. Scott Kingery will take over in center field while Maikel Franco starts at third base.
