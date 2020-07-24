Haseley will be on the bench for Friday's season opener against the Marlins.

The Phillies didn't announce a winner for the center field job heading into the season, but Haseley appears to be behind Roman Quinn in the pecking order based on the first lineup of the season. It's perhaps significant that Haseley isn't starting even with a righty (Sergio Alcantara) on the mound for the Marlins, though it will likely take a few games to determine how the playing time will break down between the pair.