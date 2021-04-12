site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-adam-haseley-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haseley isn't starting Monday against the Mets.
Haseley will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he went hitless with a strikeout in his last eight at-bats. Roman Quinn will start in center field in his absence, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read