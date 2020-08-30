site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Not starting versus lefty
Haseley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Haseley has started one of the past four games and will remain on the bench Sunday with lefty Tommy Milone pitching for Atlanta. Roman Quinn starts in center field for the Phillies, batting ninth.
