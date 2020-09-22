site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: On bench for night game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haseley is not starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Haseley went 0-for-3 as the center fielder in the first game of the day. Roman Quinn takes over for him in the nightcap.
