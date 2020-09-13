site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: On bench Game 2
Haseley is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Haseley started the matinee and went 1-for-3, and he'll take a seat with lefty Braxton Garrett starting Game 2 for Miami. Ronald Torreyes will start in center field for the Phillies.
