Haseley (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Haseley appeared in nine games for the Phillies at the start of the year before spending a month away from the team for personal reasons. He returned to the team to build back up in mid-May and has been participating in rehab games at the Triple-A level, but he'll remain there for now as a regular member of Lehigh Valley's roster until the Phillies next need another outfielder.