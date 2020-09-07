Haseley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Even with three outfielders on the injured list (Scott Kingery, Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn), Phillies manager Joe Girardi doesn't appear ready to entrust the lefty-hitting Haseley with anything more than a strong-side platoon role just yet. With a southpaw (David Peterson) on the bump for New York, Girardi will instead deploy Bryce Harper in center field for the first time this season, allowing the recently recalled Kyle Garlick to pick up a start in right field in Haseley's stead.