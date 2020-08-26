site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Haseley is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals.
As has been the case all season, he will head to the bench with a lefty (Patrick Corbin) on the hill for the opposition. Scott Kingery will start in center field and bat ninth.
