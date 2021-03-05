Haseley was diagnosed with a moderate groin strain Friday and will miss four weeks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Haseley entered camp locked into a tight battle with Roman Quinn, Scott Kingery, Mickey Moniak and Odubel Herrera for playing time in center field. The injury takes him out of the running for Opening Day, potentially boosting the chances of left-handed hitters Moniak and Herrera in particular should the team wind up using a platoon. (Quinn is a switch hitter but has historically fared better southpaws.) A four-week timeline for Haseley would see him ready to return the day after Opening Day, but given that the injury will wind up costing him most of his spring, he'll still need time to build up to regular-season form. He could still spend most of the year on the active roster, but the injury creates the risk that someone else will have established themselves as a regular before he's ready to play.