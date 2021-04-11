site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff

Haseley is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Haseley started the past three games but will head to the bench after going 0-for-8 during that stretch. Roman Quinn will start in center field Sunday for the Phillies.
