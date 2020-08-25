site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-adam-haseley-out-of-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haseley is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals.
Haseley is batting .304 on the season with zero home runs and zero steals, but he is 0-for-10 over his last seven games. Roman Quinn gets the start in center field, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read