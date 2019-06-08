Haseley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor strain, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley was considered day-to-day, but his injury was evidently serious enough to warrant a trip to the 10-day IL. He received an MRI on Saturday, and a timetable for his return will be determined once the results are reviewed. The Phillies called up Nick Williams in a corresponding move. Williams should fill a bench outfield role, while Scott Kingery serves as the starting center fielder in Haseley's absence.