Phillies' Adam Haseley: Promoted to Low-A affiliate
Haseley was promoted to Low-A Lakewood on Monday, Mitch Rupert of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports.
It's already the third promotion of Haseley's brief professional career after the former University of Virginia standout previously moved up from the Phillies' rookie-level Gulf Coast League to short-season Williamsport. Predictably, the 21-year-old center fielder, who was lauded for his advanced approach at the plate and gradual improvement as a power hitter during his time in college, has faced few challenges in the lower rungs of the minors. He slashed a respectable .270/.350/.380 during his 37-game stint with Williamsport while contributing five steals and 11 extra-base hits.
