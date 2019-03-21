Haseley was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Haseley isn't quite ready for the big-leagues, as his .461 spring OPS showed. He'll likely head to Double-A Reading to open the season after playing just 39 games there last year, though his .316/.403/.478 line in those games suggests he doesn't have much left to prove at that level.

More News
Our Latest Stories