Haseley was recalled by the Phillies on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2017 draft, Haseley made his first two career big-league appearances back in early June before promptly straining his left groin. He looks like mostly a bench outfielder for now, since he's left-handed and therefore can't platoon with Jay Bruce in left field and since Scott Kingery is having a breakout campaign in center. Sean Rodriguez (abdomen) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.