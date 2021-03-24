Haseley (groin) will start in center field and will bat leadoff in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After being held out of spring games since March 4 with a left groin strain, Haseley returned to action Tuesday in a reserve capacity, recording a base hit across two at-bats while playing both left and center field in the Phillies' 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He apparently experienced no setbacks coming out of the contest, so he'll take back a spot in the starting nine Wednesday. Despite the missed time, Haseley looks like he's on pace to avoid a trip to the injured list to begin the season.