Phillies' Adam Haseley: Remains on bench
Haseley isn't starting Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Haseley will hit the bench for a fourth consecutive game after slashing .269/.361/.327 in September. Roman Quinn will serve as the center fielder in his absence.
