Phillies' Adam Haseley: Returns from concussion
Haseley (concussion) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.
Haseley will check back into the lineup for the first time in six days after clearing the concussion protocol. Given the brevity of his absence, Haseley should have plenty of time to pick up competitive at-bats and get himself ready for Opening Day. The 23-year-old is projected to begin the season in an everyday role while Andrew McCutchen (knee) remains on the injured list.
