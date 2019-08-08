Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Jay Bruce (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list, so with the Phillies' outfield finally getting healthy, the rookie will head back to Triple-A, possibly until rosters expand in September. Haseley hit .274/.315/.452 with three home runs and an 18:3 K:BB in 24 games with the big club.

