site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-adam-haseley-sitting-against-southpaw-756801 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haseley isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Haseley will take a seat for the second game of the twin bill with lefty Daniel Castano on the mound for the Marlins. Bryce Harper will shift to center field with Phil Gosselin starting in right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read