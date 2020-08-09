Haseley is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley started in left field and batted leadoff in the matinee, but he went 0-for-1 before being replaced by Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen is starting in left for Game 2 while Roman Quinn is in center field for the second straight contest.