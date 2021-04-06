Haseley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Haseley returned from a hamstring injury to start in both of the Phillies' past two games, going 1-for-5 between the contests. He's still expected to serve as the Phillies' regular center fielder, but manager Joe Girardi may just have wanted to give Haseley a maintenance day in light of his recent injury. Roman Quinn will check into the lineup in place of Haseley, batting eighth.