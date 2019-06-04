Haseley was called up for his major-league debut Tuesday, where he'll bat eighth and play center field against the Padres.

Haseley looks to be one of the primary beneficiaries of Andrew McCutchen's season-ending ACL tear. He lines up as at least the Phillies' fourth outfielder for now and could see plenty of time in center field if the team prefers to bench Maikel Franco and use Scott Kingery at third base. Haseley, the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 draft, doesn't have any standout tools but should be able to hit for a good average with a bit of power and speed while playing an acceptable center field. It remains to be seen if he's able to reach that level immediately, as McCutchen's injury led to his promotion after he'd played just six games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.