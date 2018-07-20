Haseley has hit an impressive .304/.484/.652 through eight games for Double-A Reading.

Haseley earned the promotion earlier in the month after hitting a solid .300/.343/.415 for High-A Clearwater. He's added a leg kick in an attempt to put the ball in the air more and tap into some more power, The Athletic Philadelphia reports. Haseley was considered a fairly low-ceiling player for his draft slot (eighth overall in 2017), but if his strong performance continues he could certainly raise his profile.

