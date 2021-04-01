Haseley will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Haseley is locked in as at least a strong-side platoon player in center field for the Phillies after Odubel Herrera was left off the Opening Day roster. If Thursday's lineup is any indication, the Phillies may be looking at the lefty-hitting Haseley as a full-time player, as he'll be drawing a start against Atlanta southpaw Max Fried. The switch-hitting Roman Quinn looms as an alternative to enter the lineup against southpaws if Haseley ultimately is unable to find much success against same-handed pitching.