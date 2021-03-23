Haseley (groin) could appear off the bench Tuesday and will start in center field Wednesday against Detroit, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley was expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a moderate groin strain he suffered in the first week of March, but he'll wind up returning to the field in less than three. The battle to be the Phillies' starting center fielder remains something of a mess, but Haseley could have a chance to carve out a significant role if he looks healthy upon his return.