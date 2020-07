Haseley went 4-for-6 with with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Haseley was in the starting lineup for the first time this season and was leading off for the stout Phillies' lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity, lacing hits across left field all afternoon. Haseley appears to be behind Roman Quinn on the depth chart in center field to begin the campaign, though this performance could earn him more playing time.