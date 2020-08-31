site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Takes seat Monday
RotoWire Staff
Haseley isn't in Monday's lineup against the Nationals.
Even with right-hander Erick Fedde on the mound for Washington, Haseley will take a seat for the fourth time in the past five games. Roman Quinn will start in center field for Philadelphia.
