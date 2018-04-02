Phillies' Adam Haseley: Will open at High-A
Haseley will begin the year with High-A Clearwater, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Haseley's first season in professional baseball was a success. The eighth-overall pick hit .284/.357/.405 over the three lowest levels of the Phillies' system, ending the year with Low-A Lakewood. After just 18 games in Low-A, he'll jump up to High-A to begin the 2018 season and is set to split time with 2016 first-overall pick Mickey Moniak in center field and the outfield corners. Haseley is a high-floor hitter who could move quickly and provide a solid batting average with a few steals when he reaches the majors, though he's unlikely to turn into a star.
