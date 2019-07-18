Phillies' Adam Haseley: Will see regular action
Manager Gabe Kapler suggested Wednesday that he's committed to giving Haseley regular at-bats following Jay Bruce's (oblique) move to the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports. "We have a much better idea of Nick Williams and who he is, in a similar way to a lot of the players, because we've had longer looks with them than we have with Adam, who we don't know yet and want to find out by giving him opportunities," Kapler said of the rookie. "We're looking to do that with Adam."
Williams was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a move that corresponded with Bruce's placement on the IL, but as Kapler alluded to, the Phillies have already had a chance to get a good evaluation on Williams during parts of three seasons in the big leagues. As such, Williams looks set to fill a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role while Haseley gets his shot as an everyday player while Bruce is likely out for at least the next two weeks. Haseley will draw a third straight start in the outfield Thursday against the Dodgers and will bat eighth.
