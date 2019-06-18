Phillies' Adam Morgan: Begins rehab assignment
Morgan (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Morgan has been out since late May with a strained left forearm. His rehab assignment is expected to be a brief one, as he could be back as soon as Friday if Wednesday's outing goes well.
More News
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Expected to return during road trip•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Sent to IL with forearm strain•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: ERA remains spotless•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Returns to Philadelphia•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Returns from paternity list•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Placed on paternity list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal