Phillies' Adam Morgan: Blows save
Morgan was saddled with a blown save Monday against the Cardinals, allowing an inherited runner to score while giving up one hit in a third of an inning.
Morgan was called upon with two outs and a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, facing Kolten Wong with runners on the corners. He allowed Wong to tie the game on a single before getting out of the inning with a comebacker. The Phillies' fluid bullpen should see Morgan stumble into save situations from time to time, but he's not a good bet to get a large number of them nor a good bet to convert them at a particularly high rate. The southpaw's ERA sits at an unimpressive 4.66 on the season, with a mediocre 23.0 percent strikeout rate and a high 11.5 percent walk rate.
