Morgan's grasp on a bullpen spot looks more secure after fellow lefties Cole Irvin and Austin Davis were demoted Thursday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Morgan always appeared to be ahead of that pair, but Thursday's moves confirm that fact. There's still a chance he fails to win a bullpen spot, however, as Francisco Liriano was in camp as a non-roster invitee and could potentially beat him for a job if the team wants to carry just one other lefty in addition to Jose Alvarez.