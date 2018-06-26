Phillies' Adam Morgan: ERA keeps climbing
Morgan allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a walk without recording a single out in Monday's loss to the Yankees.
The lefty was called upon to face the top of the Yankees' order with a one-run deficit in the top of the eighth. He wasn't hit hard, but loaded the bases immediately before being pulled for Yacksiel Rios, who allowed two of Morgan's runners to score. Through the first two months of the season, Morgan had a sparkling 1.76 ERA. His ERA in 10 appearances in June is an ugly 15.88, bringing his season figure up to 5.57, in line with his 5.25 FIP. He hasn't proven himself to be a trustworthy member of the Phillies' bullpen this year, but the team doesn't have any other reliable lefties, so he'll likely be given the chance to turn things around.
