Phillies' Adam Morgan: ERA remains spotless
Morgan threw a pair of scoreless innings in Monday's loss to the Mets, striking out two while allowing one hit.
Morgan kept the game tied through the ninth and tenth innings, erasing the only runner who reached base on a double play. The lefty has been everything the Phillies could have asked for this season, throwing 7.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and no walks.
