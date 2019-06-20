Phillies' Adam Morgan: Expected back Friday
Morgan (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Morgan experienced no issues during his rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Wednesday, putting the southpaw on track to rejoin the Phillies ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins. Prior to landing on the shelf at the end of May with a forearm strain, Morgan compiled a 1.96 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 18.1 innings of relief.
