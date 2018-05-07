Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained back, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up, and the severity is also unknown. Regardless, Morgan will now be unavailable out of the Phillies' bullpen until May 17 at the earliest. Seranthony Dominguez will replace him on the active roster for the time being.

