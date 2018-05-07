Phillies' Adam Morgan: Heads to DL with back strain
Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained back, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up, and the severity is also unknown. Regardless, Morgan will now be unavailable out of the Phillies' bullpen until May 17 at the earliest. Seranthony Dominguez will replace him on the active roster for the time being.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...