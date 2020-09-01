Morgan was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, retroactive to Aug. 31, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Morgan has been relatively effective recently as he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings during his last six appearances. However, he'll be sidelined at least 10 days while he deals with a shoulder issue. Right-hander David Phelps was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.