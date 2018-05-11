Morgan (back) is unlikely to need more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Morgan hit the DL on Monday with a back strain. He'll be ineligible to return before May 17. Prior to the injury, the lefty had a solid 2.45 ERA through 11 innings, though his 16.7 percent walk rate is something of a concern.