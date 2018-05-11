Phillies' Adam Morgan: Likely out just 10 days
Morgan (back) is unlikely to need more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Morgan hit the DL on Monday with a back strain. He'll be ineligible to return before May 17. Prior to the injury, the lefty had a solid 2.45 ERA through 11 innings, though his 16.7 percent walk rate is something of a concern.
