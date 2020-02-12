Phillies' Adam Morgan: Moves past elbow injury
Morgan (elbow) is on track to be ready for the start of the season after reporting to spring training healthy, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morgan made 40 relief appearances for the Phillies last season before he was shut down in early August with a flexor strain in his left elbow. The 29-year-old didn't require surgery to address the injury and looks to have benefited from an offseason of rest and rehab. After re-upping with Philadelphia on a one-year deal earlier in the winter, Morgan projects to serve as one of the top left-handed options out of the bullpen.
