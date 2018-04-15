Phillies' Adam Morgan: No longer in multi-inning role
Morgan's role has changed in 2018 as he's no longer being asked to pitch more than one inning at a time.
Morgan averaged 4.4 outs per appearance last season. Combined with a solid 27.5 percent strikeout rate and a strong finish to the season, the 28-year-old appeared to be someone who could have some fantasy relevance in deep leagues despite not being a starter or closer, as he could put up good number of strikeouts and solid rate stats while pitching more innings than a typical reliever. He's no longer occupying that role this season, however, having averaged 2.4 outs over his first eight appearances. The lefty has only been asked to get at least four outs once after having done so 18 times in 37 appearances last season. In his current role, he's neither a "budget Andrew Miller" nor a potential closer, leaving him with little fantasy relevance in most formats.
