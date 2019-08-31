Morgan (elbow) is unlikely to pitch again this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Surgery was ruled out after Morgan went down with a left flexor strain earlier this month, but apparently he did not show enough progress during his follow-up exam to gain clearance to resume throwing. Look for Morgan to be transferred to the 60-day injured list at some point soon to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

