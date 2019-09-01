The Phillies transferred Morgan (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The transaction officially spells an end to Morgan's season, confirming what was already widely anticipated. Before getting shut down with the elbow injury, Morgan had been one of the Phillies' better relievers this season, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories