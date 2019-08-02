Morgan landed on the 10-day injured list with a left flexor strain Friday.

The injury perhaps explains why Morgan allowed three runs while recording just a single out Wednesday against the Giants. The move was made retroactive to Thursday, so Morgan can return as soon as Aug. 11, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. The move clears a spot on the roster for Corey Dickerson, who was acquired from the Pirates in a deadline-day trade.

