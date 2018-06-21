Phillies' Adam Morgan: Picks up first save Wednesday
Morgan recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals to pick up his first save of the season.
Seranthony Dominguez was unavailable after pitching three of the last four days, and Edubray Ramos pitched in the seventh and eighth innings Wednesday, leaving manager Gabe Kapler without any obvious choices to wrap things up. Morgan's 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP don't suggest he'll be a major part of the Phillies' closer mix going forward, but as the top left-hander in the bullpen he could see occasional situational save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart