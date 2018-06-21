Morgan recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals to pick up his first save of the season.

Seranthony Dominguez was unavailable after pitching three of the last four days, and Edubray Ramos pitched in the seventh and eighth innings Wednesday, leaving manager Gabe Kapler without any obvious choices to wrap things up. Morgan's 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP don't suggest he'll be a major part of the Phillies' closer mix going forward, but as the top left-hander in the bullpen he could see occasional situational save chances.