Phillies' Adam Morgan: Returns from disabled list
The Phillies activated Morgan off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morgan only missed the minimum 10 days after suffering a back strain last week. The 28-year-old has a solid 2.45 ERA over 11 innings with the Phillies this season, but has allowed plenty of baserunners with a 1.45 WHIP and 6.5 BB/9. Mark Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
